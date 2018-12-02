Bulls' Zach LaVine: Team-high 29 points Saturday
LaVine totaled 29 points (11-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks in 34 minutes during Saturday's 121-105 loss to the Rockets.
LaVine led the way for the Bulls, dropping 29 points on an efficient 11-of-17 shooting. Coming off an eight-point dud, LaVine was back in scoring mode for this one. Lauri Markkanen returned and played 25 minutes off the bench but it likely won't be long before he is back in the starting lineup. Having Markkanen on the floor will take some adjusting to but nonetheless, LaVine should still be the focal point on the offensive end.
