LaVine led the way for the Bulls, dropping 29 points on an efficient 11-of-17 shooting. Coming off an eight-point dud, LaVine was back in scoring mode for this one. Lauri Markkanen returned and played 25 minutes off the bench but it likely won't be long before he is back in the starting lineup. Having Markkanen on the floor will take some adjusting to but nonetheless, LaVine should still be the focal point on the offensive end.