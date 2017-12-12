Bulls' Zach LaVine: Ten days of practice before return
Lavine (knee) is expected to make his return at the start of January, as the Bulls want him to participate in 10 days of consistent practice prior to returning, Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Lavine has participated in a few practices with the Bulls' G-League affiliate in the past week, however the Bulls want to see him in at least 10 practices with the main roster before his comeback is complete. The Bulls have been cautious with Lavine -- there was talk of a potential mid-December return -- but with Lavine expected to be one of the building blocks for the franchise, they want to ensure he is ready to go before he sees any in-game action.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...