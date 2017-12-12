Bulls' Zach LaVine: Ten days of practice before return

Lavine (knee) is expected to make his return at the start of January, as the Bulls want him to participate in 10 days of consistent practice prior to returning, Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Lavine has participated in a few practices with the Bulls' G-League affiliate in the past week, however the Bulls want to see him in at least 10 practices with the main roster before his comeback is complete. The Bulls have been cautious with Lavine -- there was talk of a potential mid-December return -- but with Lavine expected to be one of the building blocks for the franchise, they want to ensure he is ready to go before he sees any in-game action.