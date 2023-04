LaVine is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Mavericks for rest purposes.

LaVine has struggled to connect from deep over the last pair of contests, hitting just a combined two on 15 attempts. With the Bulls locked into the 10 seed in the East, LaVine and DeMar DeRozan are both potentially getting a rest night Friday. If that's the case, Patrick Williams should draw another start and Derrick Jones and Javonte Green, among others, are candidates to see some more minutes.