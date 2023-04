LaVine notched 13 points (5-17 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one block in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 105-92 loss to the Bucks.

LaVine is now 2-for-15 from beyond the arc over his last two games, and he's failed to hit a triple of three of the Bulls' last nine games. However, he's a versatile, veteran scorer, still averaging a strong 22.8 points and 6.2 assists across his last five games.