LaVine produced 20 points (7-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds and three assists over 31 minutes during Monday's 128-104 victory over the Spurs.

LaVine posted a decent stat line and his role as one of Chicago's main scoring weapons is completely safe, but he could see improvement in his three-point shooting. He's made two of fewer threes in seven of his last 10 games, and while he's averaging 22.5 points per game in that span, he's also shooting a meager 30.2 percent from beyond the arc.