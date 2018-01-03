Bulls' Zach LaVine: To be re-evaluated over weekend

LaVine (knee) will continue practicing with the Bulls throughout the week before meeting with the team's front office and medical staff over the weekend, ESPN's Nick Friedell reports.

LaVine is still without a specific return timetable, but he's been practicing with both the Bulls and their G-League affiliate in recent weeks and appears close to making his season debut. Assuming all goes well over the next few days, LaVine could have a target return date by next week. The expectation is that LaVine will be gradually re-integrated, but he the talent and pedigree to eventually take over as the Bulls' No. 1 or No. 2 option, offensively.