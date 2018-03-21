Bulls' Zach LaVine: To be reevaluated in 5-to-7 days
LaVine (knee) will be reevaluated in 5-to-7 days, Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Including Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, which he had already been ruled out for, LaVine will miss at least the next three contests, with his first opportunity for a return coming on March 27 against the Rockets. However, the Bulls did acknowledge that they'll be very careful with LaVine as the season winds down, so it seems likely he'll miss more than just the aforementioned span of games. Look for another update within the next week, though fantasy owners can likely expect a lengthy absence when all is said and done. LaVine's extended stay on the sidelines should mean more playing time for the likes of Denzel Valentine and Antonio Blakeney.
