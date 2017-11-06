Bulls' Zach LaVine: To begin contact work around Thanksgiving
LaVine (knee) is on track to be cleared for "some contact" work around Thanksgiving, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
A few weeks ago, LaVine implied to reporters that he feels well enough to begin ramping up his activity, but the Bulls have maintained that they'll handle the 22-year-old will caution as he works back from a torn ACL that limited him to 47 games last season. Coach Fred Hoiberg said Monday that the team hopes to get LaVine back to contact practices during its four-game, Thanksgiving-week road swing, which begins in Phoenix on Sunday (Nov. 19) and concludes Friday (Nov. 24) against Golden State. Assuming that timeline holds up and LaVine continues to progress, it's realistic to predict a return to game action sometime in December.
