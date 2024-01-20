LaVine is expected to miss one-to-two weeks with his right ankle sprain, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

LaVine suffered this injury during Thursday's game against Toronto, and based on this timetable, he'll miss at least three games for the Bulls. Whether he's able to return on Jan. 28 against Portland remains to be seen. While LaVine is sidelined, there will be more usage for DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic to soak up, and guys like Ayo Dosunmu and Patrick Williams (ankle) will have more opportunities.