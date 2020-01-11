Bulls' Zach LaVine: Tops 40-point mark
LaVine had 43 points (14-23 FG, 8-13 3PT, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 38 minutes during Friday's 116-105 loss against the Pacers.
LaVine has scored 20 or more points in each of his last five outings, and he is doing it at an efficient rate since he is making 48.7 percent of his shots and 42.2 percent of his three-point attempts during that span. The sixth-year guard is averaging 3.2 three-pointers made per game this season, as he has settled as a bonafide long-range threat this campaign.
