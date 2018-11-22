Bulls' Zach LaVine: Tops all scorers with 29 points
LaVine had 29 points (10-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-9 FT), six assists, one rebound, and one steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 124-116 victory over the Suns.
LaVine was in some doubt heading into Wednesday's game but managed to play 37 minutes in the victory. The illness did not appear to hamper LaVine as he produced his highest points total in over two weeks. Barring any lingering effects from the illness, expect to see him on the floor for Friday's game against the Heat.
