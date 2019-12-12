Bulls' Zach LaVine: Torches the Hawks in blowout
LaVine ended with 35 points (12-16 FG, 7-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 136-102 victory over the Hawks.
LaVine lit up the Hawks, scoring 35 points in just 24 minutes. He was a perfect 7-of-7 from beyond the arc as the Bulls dominated from start to finish. LaVine has been decent enough this season, hovering around the top-50 in nine-category formats. There is scope for him to be a little better moving forward, however, those with stocks in LaVine shouldn't set the bar too high.
