Tuesday's game for LaVine between the Bulls and Celtics has been postponed, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Due to contact tracing, the Celtics will not have the required eight players available for Tuesday's game, so it will be made up at a later date. The Bulls will now be off until Friday's game in Oklahoma City, giving the team four full rest days. LaVine has been on a tear of late, averaging 38.3 points over his last three outings, including a 45-point eruption Sunday against the Clippers.