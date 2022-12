LaVine chipped in 25 points (11-23 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 128-120 overtime loss to the Knicks.

LaVine knocked down 47.8 percent of his attempts from the field and hit a pair of threes, though he was less efficient from beyond the arc. The UCLA product has put up 20 or more points in eight of his last nine matchups, averaging 24.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals over this stretch.