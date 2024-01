LaVine appeared to tweak his right ankle during Thursday's game against the Raptors and went to the locker room, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

LaVine was driving to the basket and rolled his right ankle pretty good. He limped straight to the locker room with 10:39 left in the third quarter and wasn't putting much weight on it. The Bulls haven't released anything official, so should be considered questionable to return at best.