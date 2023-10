LaVine tweaked his back and is questionable for Saturday's game against Detroit, Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

LaVine said he was in pain during Friday's overtime win against Toronto, a game in which he scored just eight points while shooting 3-of-14 from the field. If LaVine is unable to play on the second leg of the back-to-back, we could see more of Jevon Carter and Ayo Dosunmu.