LaVine underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his left knee Tuesday.

As expected, the All-Star guard had offseason surgery to address a knee issue that lingered for the majority of the 2021-22 campaign. LaVine is an unrestricted free agent this summer after posting his fourth straight season with at least 23.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He's expected to have plenty of suitors in free agency, but he hasn't ruled out a return to Chicago yet.