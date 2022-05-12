LaVine (knee) will undergo a scope procedure on his left knee in the coming weeks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

This isn't unexpected news, as it was known that LaVine would likely need surgery during the offseason, but it hadn't been confirmed until Thursday. He began dealing with the issue in December, and his numbers began trailing off as a result. That said, he was still able to make a second straight All-Star game and appear in 67 games. LaVine is an unrestricted free agent this summer, which will soon become the bigger storyline assuming everything goes as planned with his knee surgery.