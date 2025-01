LaVine (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Hornets.

LaVine popped up as a late addition to Chicago's previous report with a questionable tag, but he'll give it a go despite being under the weather. He's been hot in January with averages of 30.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.0 three-pointers over his last eight games.