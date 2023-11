LaVine (foot) remains questionable for Tuesday's game against Boston, but he is present for morning shootaround, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports.

LaVine logged a full workload in Sunday's loss to Brooklyn, posting 20 points in 39 minutes. He has missed just one game this season while averaging 35.9 minutes per game across 17 starts, and he's trending in the right direction for Tuesday despite lingering foot soreness.