LaVine totaled 17 points (8-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and three steals in 23 minutes during Thursday's 133-124 double-overtime win over the Nuggets.

LaVine was a limited contributor during the Bulls' preseason opener, but he saw an uptick in playing time Thursday and put together a well-rounded stat line in the double-overtime victory. The 28-year-old made 77 appearances for Chicago last year and averaged 24.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 35.9 minutes per game.