Bulls' Zach LaVine: Well-rounded line in win
LaVine racked up 10 points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 113-93 win over the Hawks.
LaVine finished with his lowest scoring total of the season but enjoyed arguably his most well-rounded statistical performance through nine games. He'll likely have a hard time sustaining this success, particularly on the defensive end, especially during Saturday's matchup with the Rockets. Still, LaVine is at least making an effort to improve his weaknesses, plus he remains a highly capable offensive contributor.
