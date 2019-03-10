Bulls' Zach LaVine: Will be game-time call
LaVine (knee) will be a game-time call for Sunday's game against the Pistons.
Lavine was listed on the report with a strained knee, but it doesn't appear to be anything serious. The guard will warm up before the game and the team's medical staff will make a final call on his status closer to the 12:00 PM ET tip.
More News
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...