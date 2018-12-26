LaVine (ankle) will be a game-time decision Wednesday against the Timberwolves, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports

Following morning shootaround, LaVine noted, "I'm going to test it out, see how it goes. I want to play." He also mentioned feeling 80 percent on his injured ankle. If he ends up taking the floor, he will come off the bench, per coach Jim Boylen.

