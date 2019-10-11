LaVine will not play in Friday's preseason game against the Pacers for rest purposes, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.

The Bulls are using Friday night to rest all of their starters, so it's nothing more than a maintenance day for the Bulls' best players. With LaVine in particular sidelines, Denzel Valentine and Rawle Alkins should be in line for expanded roles Friday night.

