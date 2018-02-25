LaVine will continue to be held out of one game of back-to-back sets for the rest of the season, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic Detroit reports.

Despite the fact that LaVine is back on a full workload, the Bulls are going to remain cautious with him the rest of the season, considering they're largely focused on developing their younger talent and improving their draft odds. For that reason, LaVine will continue to be held out of one side of back-to-backs, with the next one occurring Monday and Tuesday. Which game LaVine will actually sit out at this point is still up in the air, so it will be something to monitor over the next 24 hours or so.