Lavine (ankle) will come off of the bench Wednesday if he's available, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

While no official call has been made on whether or not Lavine will play, coach Jim Boylen did say earlier he expects him to play. Regardless, he will keep the starting five the same, with Kris Dunn and Ryan Arcidiacono running the two guard spots. Lavine will be active for the game, and appears to be available, however more information will be provided when it's announced if he will play.