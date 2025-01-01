LaVine (toe) is available for Wednesday night's game against the Wizards.
LaVine was sidelined for the Bulls' 115-108 win over the Hornets on Monday due to a contusion on his left toe, but he's progressed enough in his recovery to play Wednesday. Across 10 games in December, LaVine averaged 22.0 points on 48.1 percent shooting (including 48.0 percent from three on 7.5 3PA/G), 4.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists over 32.7 minutes per game.
