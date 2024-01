Coach Billy Donovan said LaVine (foot/shoulder) will play Monday against the Hornets but will still be on a minute restriction, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

LaVine returned to action Saturday following a 17-game absence, totaling 15 points (6-11 FG), five rebounds and four assists in 30 minutes off the bench. He may move back into the starting lineup Monday, but fantasy managers shouldn't expect him to play more than 30 minutes during Chicago's rematch against Charlotte.