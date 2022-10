LaVine (knee) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Cavaliers and will play in the evening's contest.

As expected, LaVine is set for his season debut Saturday. Per a report, LaVine practice in full Thursday and Thursday and won't face a minutes restriction, though Donovan admitted LaVine playing 38 minutes or more wouldn't be the ideal. Thus, look for LaVine to log around the 34-35 minutes that he's played, on average, over the last four seasons.