Bulls coach Billy Donovan said that LaVine (knee) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Nets, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

LaVine is expected to sit out Wednesday's game versus the Hornets, as it is the second night of a back-to-back. The 27-year-old guard is still experiencing discomfort in his left knee, on which he underwent surgery last May. Coby White and Alex Caruso will be viable fantasy options on nights when LaVine sits out for the foreseeable future.