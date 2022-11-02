LaVine (knee) will take the floor Wednesday versus the Hornets, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.

An initial report from Shams Charania of The Athletic suggested LaVine wouldn't take the floor Wednesday, but it appears his status has improved to the point where he was listed as questionable and ultimately will take part. It's still worth factoring in that LaVine was initially listed on the injury report, so the staff could take precautions with the star guard.