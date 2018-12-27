Lavine (ankle) will come off the bench and play in Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Lavine has missed the past five games, however he will return to action and will come off the bench. Lavine will likely eventually make his way back into the starting five, but it seems as though the Bulls want to ease him back. Ryan Arcidiacano and Kris Dunn will hold down the starting backcourt until Lavine makes his return to the starters.