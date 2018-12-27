Bulls' Zach LaVine: Will play Wednesday
Lavine (ankle) will come off the bench and play in Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Lavine has missed the past five games, however he will return to action and will come off the bench. Lavine will likely eventually make his way back into the starting five, but it seems as though the Bulls want to ease him back. Ryan Arcidiacano and Kris Dunn will hold down the starting backcourt until Lavine makes his return to the starters.
More News
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...