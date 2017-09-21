Bulls' Zach LaVine: Will remain sidelined to begin season
LaVine (knee) remains ahead of schedule in his recovery from a torn ACL, but VP of Basketball Operations John Paxson said Thursday that LaVine will not be available to begin the season, Cody Westerlund of 670 The Score reports.
It was reported in July that LaVine could be ready in time for training camp, and while that won't be the case, he's still on track to return earlier than anticipated. LaVine tore his ACL in February, and at this point it seems realistic to expect that he'll be back on the court sometime before 2017 comes to a close. That said, the Bulls have not provided a firm timeline, so LaVine's fantasy value is somewhat in limbo. Once he returns and gets back up to speed, the UCLA product is expected to enter the starting lineup, and the shooting guard spot could open up if the team eventually buys out Dwyane Wade.
More News
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Ahead of schedule in recovery•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Dealt to Bulls•
-
Timberwolves' Zach LaVine: Diagnosed with torn ACL, out for season•
-
Timberwolves' Zach LaVine: Ruled out vs. Grizzlies•
-
Timberwolves' Zach LaVine: Leaves Friday's game with knee contusion•
-
Timberwolves' Zach LaVine: Ice cold Wednesday•
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...
-
Small forward: Durant, LeBron still rule
There's plenty of elite talent at the small forward position, and you want to make sure you...
-
PG Tiers: Curry, Harden out front
There aren't any surprises to come with the elite Fantasy point guards this season. What about...
-
Murray, Russell have sleeper appeal
This was a crazy NBA offseason, filled with tons of roster turnover. That means there is plenty...