Bulls' Zach LaVine: Will see limited minutes Monday
LaVine is expected to have a 20-minute restriction for Monday's game against the Heat, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
LaVine made his season debut Saturday, posting 14 points and two assists across 19 minutes. As expected, the Bulls limited him in that contest considering the lengthy absence and will do so again in his second action of the season. With just 20 minutes of expected playing time, LaVine will likely be someone to avoid for DFS purposes. That said, he's likely not far off from being cleared for a full workload, which could happen at some point over the next week or so.
