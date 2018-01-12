LaVine will be in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Even with LaVine immediately being placed into the starting lineup Saturday, he'll still be on a 20-minutes restriction. The high-flying guard is expected to be one of the Bulls' primary offensive options this season after posting a career-best 18.9 points per game with the Timberwolves last season. It's unclear exactly who LaVine is replacing in Saturday's starting lineup, but Denzel Valentine seems like the most likely candidate to make a return to a bench role. While LaVine's minutes restriction certainly puts a cap on his fantasy value for right now, the 22-year-old has the potential to be an elite option given his likely high usage rate on this young Bulls team.