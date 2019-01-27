LaVine (ankle) is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

LaVine was considered probable despite being held out of Saturday's practice, so this isn't much of a surprise. The 23-year-old is averaging 24.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists over 32.5 minutes in the last four games.

