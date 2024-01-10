Coach Billy Donovan said LaVine's (foot) restrictions have been lifted, and the shooting guard will return to the starting lineup Wednesday against the Rockets, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

LaVine operated off the bench in back-to-back contests following a 17-game absence, but he'll return to the starting lineup Wednesday for the first time since Nov. 28. LaVine played 36 minutes in Monday's win in Charlotte, posting nine points (2-8 FG), five assists, three rebounds and two blocks.