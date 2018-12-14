LaVine will undergo an MRI on his ankle Friday morning, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The UCLA product stated that he should be fine in time for Saturday's matchup against the Spurs but "heard something pop" near his ankle during Thursday's contest. As a result, LaVine will undergo a MRI on Friday morning just in case. LaVine logged 40 minutes during the loss Thursday against the Magic.

