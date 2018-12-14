Bulls' Zach LaVine: Will undergo MRI
LaVine will undergo an MRI on his ankle Friday morning, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The UCLA product stated that he should be fine in time for Saturday's matchup against the Spurs but "heard something pop" near his ankle during Thursday's contest. As a result, LaVine will undergo a MRI on Friday morning just in case. LaVine logged 40 minutes during the loss Thursday against the Magic.
More News
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Heats up in Mexico City loss•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Team-high 25 points Friday•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Records nine assists Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Team-high 29 points Saturday•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Closes on triple-double Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Drops 28 points in losing effort•
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.