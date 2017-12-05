Bulls' Zach LaVine: Won't go on two-game road trip

LaVine (knee) will stay back in Chicago and practice with the G-League's Windy City Bulls while the NBA's Bulls go on a two-game road trip that begins Wednesday in Indiana and ends Friday in Charlotte, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

LaVine continues to work back from an ACL tear, but hasn't yet made enough improvement to warrant traveling with the team. That said, he'll continue to practice and rehab with the organization's G-League affiliate. More word on his status and timetable should emerge as he continues to make progress in his recovery.