Bulls' Zach LaVine: Won't play Monday
LaVine (quad) will not play Monday against the Mavericks, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.
As expected, LaVine will sit out Monday due to a quadriceps injury. He's being considered day-to-day, per Swirsky, with Denzel Valentine starting in his place vs. Dallas.
