Bulls' Zach LaVine: Won't play Sunday
Coach Jim Boylen said that LaVine (quadriceps) won't play in Sunday's game against the Nets, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
After missing three straight games with a left quad strain, LaVine was able to go through portions of Saturday's practice, prompting the Bulls to upgrade him to questionable for Sunday. The Bulls apparently want to see the star guard go through a full workout before clearing him to play however, so LaVine looks like he'll have to wait until at least Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers before returning to action. LaVine's continued absence should open up another start on the wing for Denzel Valentine.
