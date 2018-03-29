Bulls' Zach LaVine: Won't play Thursday
LaVine (knee) is out for Thursday's tilt against the Heat, Tom D'Angelo of The Palm Beach Post reports.
LaVine continues to be on the shelf while battling tendinitis in his surgically-repaired knee. In his stead, Denzel Valentine, David Nwaba and Justin Holiday are all candidates to see expanded roles.
