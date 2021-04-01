LaVine (ankle) is unavailable for Wednesday's game against the Suns.

The 26-year-old was officially considered questionable with a sprained right ankle, but it's not a major surprise he's sitting out after coach Billy Donovan said Tuesday the ankle was "not great." Garrett Temple (hamstring) and Coby White (neck) are also sidelined, leaving the Bulls without three regular contributors in the backcourt. Javonte Green and Ryan Arcidiacono should see increased run Wednesday while LaVine misses his first game of the season.