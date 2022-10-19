LaVine (knee) won't take the floor Wednesday against the Heat, Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

LaVine sported a questionable tag upon the release of the injury report, but it appears things haven't gone well enough over the last 24 hours for him to join the action. He'll have another chance to make his season debut Friday when the team travels to Washington, though Shams Charania of The Athletic indicates he is more likely to debut Saturday against the Heat. Alex Caruso (calf), Coby White and Goran Dragic are among the candidates to pick up his voided minutes.