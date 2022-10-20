LaVine (knee), who has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Wizards, will sit for at least one game in back-to-back sets in the near future, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports.

LaVine is sitting for the first two games of the regular season due to left knee injury management, and the Bulls will continue to manage his workload over the first few weeks of the year. Including this weekend's matchups against the Wizards and Cavaliers, the Bulls have four back-to-back sets between late October and early November, which should allow Alex Caruso, Coby White and Goran Dragic to see increased roles. However, the team doesn't play any back-to-back sets between Nov. 8 and Dec. 19, which should allow LaVine to have slightly more regular playing time.