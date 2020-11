Norvell signed a one-year contract with the Bulls on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Norvell mainly played in the G League during the 2019-20 season, but he'll join the Bulls on a one-year deal. The 22-year-old made brief appearances at the top level with the Lakers and Warriors last year, averaging 2.0 points and 1.2 rebounds over 8.2 minutes per contest while appearing in five games. He should play a fairly minor role for Chicago this season.