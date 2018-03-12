Byron Mullens: 13 and 18 in loss
Mullens finished with 13 points (6-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 18 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block during Sunday's 104-100 loss at Windy City.
The 29-year-old center has been a great addition to Lakeland since signing with the team earlier in March, as he added his third straight double-double Sunday. Through five games played this season, Mullens is averaging a superb 19.6 points and 11.8 rebounds per game which indicates that he is great candidate for a double-double night in and night out.
More News
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...