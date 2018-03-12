Mullens finished with 13 points (6-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 18 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block during Sunday's 104-100 loss at Windy City.

The 29-year-old center has been a great addition to Lakeland since signing with the team earlier in March, as he added his third straight double-double Sunday. Through five games played this season, Mullens is averaging a superb 19.6 points and 11.8 rebounds per game which indicates that he is great candidate for a double-double night in and night out.