C.J. Fair: Dealt to Windy City
Fair was traded from Fort Wayne to Windy City in exchange for Duje Dukan and the returning player rights of Henry Sims.
An undrafted free agent back in 2014, Fair has spent the last three years with Fort Wayne in the G-League. During the current campaign, Fair has taken part in 33 games (16 starts), posting averages of 9.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 23.1 minutes. He'll now join Windy City following Monday's trade and will look to perform well enough for an NBA call-up later this season.
