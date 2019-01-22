Fair put together a strong performance Monday, finishing the win with 22 points (9-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and a blocked shot.

Windy City has tinkered with their starting lineup for much of the season, but the one consistent source of production has come from Fair. The forward has seen his season averages rise considerably in the last few weeks, including points (13.7), rebounds (8.3) and steals (1.4).