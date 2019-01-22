C.J. Fair: Finishes with double-double
Fair put together a strong performance Monday, finishing the win with 22 points (9-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and a blocked shot.
Windy City has tinkered with their starting lineup for much of the season, but the one consistent source of production has come from Fair. The forward has seen his season averages rise considerably in the last few weeks, including points (13.7), rebounds (8.3) and steals (1.4).
More News
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.